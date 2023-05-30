Doha Bank launches the Sustainable Finance Framework

Doha Bank is pleased to announce the launch of its Sustainable Finance Framework, based on its strong commitment to the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. Commenting as an independent party on this framework, Morningstar Sustainalytics, one of the leading companies in the field of sustainability research and ratings confirmed This framework is credible, effective and in line with the best standards in this field. With this launch, Doha Bank is paving the way for the issuance of various ESG-compliant debt and capital instruments, including bonds and private placements, under the EuroMedium Bond programme. These issuances will be in line with several internationally recognized guidelines and principles, including the Green Bond Principles, the Social Bond Principles, and the International Capital Markets Association’s Sustainability Bond Guidelines.

On this occasion, Mr. Judney Steholt Adalsteinsson, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “Doha Bank is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and supporting the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy. The launch of the Sustainable Finance Framework demonstrates our firm commitment to this goal. By promoting bonds that are compatible with ESG practices, we aim to attract more responsible investment and contribute to broader environmental and social objectives.”

Doha Bank has adopted a holistic approach to ESG, from strategic decision-making to core business activities, enabling it to create continuous value for all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, employees and society at large. The Bank’s Commercial Banking unit works with microenterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, providing core financing to support inclusive and innovative business practices in the local community. Through the Commercial Banking Group, Doha Bank finances various infrastructure projects that are being developed in accordance with internationally recognized sustainability standards.

For his part, Mr. Abdulsalam Alawi, Head of Capital Markets at Deutsche Bank, said: “We are proud that Doha Bank has selected Deutsche Bank as coordinator of the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Program to assist the Bank in developing a sustainable financing program that is reliable and compliant with the principles of the International Capital Markets Association. This program has been evaluated by Morningstar Scientifictics. Environmental, social and corporate governance practices are a key component of Deutsche Bank’s strategy as a global financial institution, as it plays an important role in supporting our clients to raise capital and support an environmental and sustainable transformation.” He added, “We take this opportunity to congratulate Doha Bank for taking this important step towards achieving sustainability.” By taking this important step, Doha Bank has succeeded in establishing itself as one of the leading institutions in the region in the field of sustainable financing, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance and to promoting sustainability in the future. The Bank will remain committed to pursuing opportunities aimed at improving sustainable infrastructure and social development in Qatar and beyond. For more information about Doha Bank’s sustainable financing framework and sustainability journey, please visit: