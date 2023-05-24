Doha Bank receives the award for “Best Bank in Qatar in Integrating Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Practices into Business”

Doha Bank has been awarded the “Best Bank in Qatar for Integrating Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Practices into Business” by Global Economics, a leading international financial magazine. The award was presented to the bank during the activities of the annual conference of the Federation of Arab Capital Markets in the Sultanate of Oman on May 10, 2023.

This award comes in recognition of Doha Bank’s excellence in integrating environmental, social and corporate governance practices into its strategy, operations and reports. Doha Bank has always been a pioneer in adopting best practices and standards in environmental, social and corporate governance in the region, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on all stakeholders and society as a whole.

The initiatives taken by Doha Bank in this area include:

Implement a comprehensive environmental, social and institutional governance policy and framework that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Launching innovative products and services that support green finance, social inclusion, and responsible investment.

Enhancing corporate governance structure and practices to ensure transparency, accountability and stakeholder engagement.

Supporting various community and environmental programs that promote education, health, culture and environmental preservation.

On this occasion, Sheikh/ Abdulrahman Bin Fahad Al-Thani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Global Economics magazine, which reflects our continuous efforts to embed environmental, social and corporate governance practices into our core business values ​​and activities. We believe that these practices represent not only a moral imperative, but also a strategic imperative that enhances our competitiveness, flexibility and reputation in the market. We are committed to advancing the ESG agenda in the banking sector and contributing to the sustainable development of the State of Qatar and throughout the region. Doha Bank remains committed to advancing sustainability goals in the banking sector and supporting sustainable development in Qatar and the region.”

This award comes as part of the “Global Economics” magazine awards for the year 2023, which celebrates the most important achievements of banks and financial institutions in all categories and regions. Winners are selected by a panel of independent experts based on rigorous criteria and analysis.