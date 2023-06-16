Doha chairs the executives of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity

The State of Qatar, represented by His Excellency Eng. Issa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari, Chairman of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), chaired the thirty-eighth meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, which was held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States, in Cairo.

The meeting raised many critical issues at the level of the Arab energy sector, and a set of topics related to building bridges of “Arab-Arab” cooperation and coordination, in order to upgrade the Arab infrastructure supporting this sector and the services it provides.

In this context, the meeting closely discussed the project to establish the Arab Common Market for Electricity, and what is related to it in terms of coordinating the work of the committees and the participating parties responsible for it and following up on their tasks, and the steps related to the future implementation stages, in addition to the rules for operating electricity networks in the countries concerned, because of this. The project has strategic weight, as it is a major station on the road to joint Arab action.

On a related level, the meeting focused on efforts to prepare for the fifth Arab economic and social development summit, which is scheduled to be held in Mauritania next November. It is scheduled that several development proposals and solutions will be studied in the context of the summit, foremost of which is the proposal of a solar power plants project for the benefit of domestic subscribers in the Palestinian camps, to improve the reality of electric energy for the beneficiaries, provide sustainable sources and facilitate access to it.

The meeting also touched on the issue of transitioning to sustainable energy and its renewable sources at the level of the Arab region. The meeting focused mainly on technologies that depend on green hydrogen, and prospects for using it to serve the transition to an Arab energy sector that is environmentally friendly, in line with regional and international efforts to reduce global warming and climate change. , which has become a threat to the future of the global ecosystem.

The meeting devoted a large space to studying the strategic relations that link the countries of the Arab region and the bodies that represent them, with regional and international blocs concerned with energy issues, its production and distribution, due to the importance of building solid bridges that benefit the Arab world and the movement of social and economic development in it, in addition to what these relations draw from New maps about the future of international relations in light of the changes the world is witnessing, since the start of the Corona pandemic (Covid 19) and then the ignition of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the tensions and events that resulted from these two major events. On the same level, His Excellency the President of Kahramaa, Eng. Issa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari, who chaired the meeting, stressed the need to continue dialogue between the member states of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity and its Executive Office, to study prospects for cooperation with international partners in order to achieve common interests and support the development process in the Arab region. .

It is worth noting that the State of Qatar has assumed the duties of chairing the thirty-eighth meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity for two consecutive years, after being elected by the members of the Council, last year, as part of the work and activities of the Seventh General Conference of the Arab Electricity Union, which was held in the capital, Doha, under Supervision and regulation of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA).