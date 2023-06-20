Doha hosts a Gulf meeting to study data flow and peering

The city of Doha, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, will host the first meeting of the temporary working group to study data flow and peering in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, on June 20 and 21.

Representatives of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and from the member states of the Council, will participate in the meeting, in addition to the State of Qatar. The meeting also aims to shed light on issues related to symmetry and the mechanism of Internet data flow between the GCC countries, and to suggest mechanisms and means that would support increasing the volume of data flow between the countries of the region and enhancing interconnection and reliability of networks between them.

“We look forward to a fruitful meeting, in which we seize the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation towards promoting innovation and advancing technological progress and economic growth,” said Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al Thani, Chairman of the Temporary Working Group for the Study of Data Flow and Symmetry in the GCC.

He added, “Studying issues related to data flow and symmetry is a cornerstone for telecommunications and Internet service providers. This is represented in knowing the strengths to support and enhance them, in addition to knowing the shortcomings and trying to avoid them.”

Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al Thani indicated that this will contribute to transforming the region into a regional center for international data and an attractive point for investments. This will reflect positively on the economies of the GCC countries, especially in light of the countries’ tendency to adopt a more knowledge-based economy towards diversifying it away from oil.”

For her part, Engineer Kholoud Carbon, head of the Qatari team for the study of data flow and symmetry, expressed her happiness in hosting the meeting, saying: “We are pleased to host the first meeting of the temporary working group to study data flow and symmetry in the GCC countries, which constitutes an opportunity to meet with member states to exchange views and experiences, and discuss ways Joint cooperation in the field of data flow and symmetry, which contributes to achieving one of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.