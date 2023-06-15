Dollar climbs in Asia after hints from the Federal Reserve for more rate hikes in the future

The dollar rose in Asian trading today, after the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) indicated to raise interest rates later in the year, while the currencies of China and New Zealand fell amid signs of a decline in their economies.

The dollar index rose 0.28% to 103.21, recovering from a four-week low of 102.66 hit yesterday, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The euro also fell 0.12% to 1.0818 dollars, but it rose against the Japanese currency 0.35% to 152.26 yen. The yen also fell against the dollar, as it fell 0.46% to 140.735. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.68% to 0.6170 dollars. The Chinese yuan fell 0.1%. And touched 7.1872 for the dollar.