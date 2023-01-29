DPRK Premier Kim Tok Hun inspects north and south Phyongan provinces

Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet, made a field survey of the work of several sectors North and South Phyongan provinces.

Going round farm machine stations in Sukchon County and Jongju City and the Jongju Tractor Accessory Parts Factory, the premier stressed the importance of decisively raising the proportion of mechanization in the farm work to attain the grain production goal for this year set forth at the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK. And he called for accelerating the development and production of farm machines suited to the topographical conditions of the country and taking positive measures to supply accessory parts.

Learning about the farming preparations at the township farm in Sukchon County, the Sinchon Farm in Jongju City and the Kunchon Farm in Cholsan County and other farms, he said that primary efforts should be directed to securing organic fertilizer and perfecting the irrigation system to bring about a good harvest of wheat cultivated as an earlier crop.

After touring the Woldo Tideland completed under the Party’s grand plan for nature-remaking, he said that the officials and builders of the North Phyongan Provincial Tideland Reclamation General Enterprise should push ahead with the next-stage project in a bigger and more offensive way on the basis of the last year’s successes and experience.

The field consultative meetings discussed the issue for the officials to fulfill their responsibility in carrying out the state decisions and instructions for the implementation of the Party’s lines and policies, the issue for enhancing the role of the provincial rural economy committees and city and county agricultural management committees and activating the production of farm machine factories, the issue for increasing the area under wheat cultivation and ensuring the tideland reclamation project in a scientific and rational way, and other issues.

Meanwhile, the premier acquainted himself with the operation of various food supply stations and grain sales stations in North and South Phyongan provinces and took relevant measures, and learned about the rural housing construction.​

