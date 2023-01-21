DPRK sees improvement in railway transport

Officials and workers in the field of railway transport have turned out as one in the struggle for implementing the decisions of the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Officials of the Ministry of Railways are mapping out innovative and dynamic plans and exploring ways for obtaining optimum results while seeking the possibility and potentiality to the maximum to carry out this year’s freight transport plan at any cost.

The ministry has organized and conducted the work in a scrupulous manner with the main emphasis on solving the problems arising in satisfying the increasing demand for transport of the national economy this year.

The enthusiasm of the railway workers for increased production is getting higher.

Officials and workers of the Kim Jong Thae Electric Locomotive Complex are pushing ahead with the work for strengthening their own material and technical foundations in a planned manner this year while making achievements in the production of various kinds of accessories needed for repairing locomotives and passenger and freight cars.

The Sungho Concrete Sleeper Factory, the Wonsan Rolling-Stock Factory, the Rahung Railway Factory and other factories are pushing ahead with the work for production, readjustment and reinforcement.

The Pyongyang Railway Bureau has shortened the time of train stay, thus ensuring transport to the construction sites of the capital city and various sectors of the national economy.

The Hamhung, Kaechon and Chongjin railway bureaus have composed trains in good time according to sections and directions to carry more freights.

