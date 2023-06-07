Dr.. Facilitator Seddik publishes the first book specialized in marketing and sales skills

Dr. Maysar Seddik, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ibhar Projects Group, accredited international trainer and President of the International Federation of Economics and Business, issues this book due to the importance of this specialization, which is considered the backbone for achieving the success of institutions, companies and factories, as well as integrated services for all products.

This book will be launched during the 32nd Doha International Book Fair, which will be held from 12 to 21 June at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Dr. Siddik dedicates the book to the future youth of Qatar who desire to achieve the desired profits and goals from his organization and company by providing a culture of knowledge of the difference between the tasks and duties of the marketing and sales department, as well as standing on the modern methods of the work of these departments, as the book is considered the first specialized book in this matter that deals with this field .

The book consists of five chapters, the first chapter: the controls and tasks of the marketing and sales departments locally and internationally, the second chapter: e-marketing, what is it? And what is its importance? Chapter Three: International Marketing Specifications, Chapter Four: Marketing Research and International Information System, Chapter Five: New Marketing Means for Small Businesses to Adapt to the Corona Crisis.

Where Dr. Siddig confirms that the motives for issuing and selecting the content of this book is the desire for scientific clarification between the tasks and skills of marketing and the difference between them and the tasks and skills of sales, as there is no literature to collect, clarify and differentiate between these two activities, each of which has specifications and characteristics to achieve the profit goals of the commercial activity, which We will explain later how to manage and achieve each of them targeted profits.

Dr. explains. Siddik that the historical sequence of the word marketing dates back from time immemorial, as it began to meet the needs of peoples and societies to achieve the sale, purchase and marketing of their products, which was thanks to the choice of place and time for both the buying and selling parties to be present.

This activity called (the market) has evolved from locating sites linked to the days and gatherings between buying and selling, to the establishment of local and international factories and companies that need marketing plans based on feasibility studies to achieve the move that is implemented by the Marketing Department, which is then followed by the Sales Department with all modern controls, whether It was within certain sites in the same country or different sites between countries of the world with the use of modern methods of social communication of all kinds, whether visible or read through television, newspapers, or mobile phone messages of all kinds, as well as electronic marketing.

The marketing plan is based on a feasibility study through the Marketing Department until defining the tasks and controls of selling with defining the target markets according to the type of goods and products to qualify those who provide this service, whether directly or through social networking sites, and therefore the role of the sales team management is to display and transfer the product to the purchase sites And the offer is made to the consumer or the beneficiary of these goods, whether wholesale or retail, and therefore there is an integrated cycle between marketing and sales so that the product finally reaches the consumer or target customer to achieve profits.

In conclusion, Dr. confirms. Siddik that marketing tasks and sales tasks are the basis for achieving goals and profits, and we have been keen to list all the controls and tasks of marketing and sales in one book, as this book took the lead in addressing the combination of marketing and sales tasks, which often leads to a conflict between the two concepts and their tasks.

Therefore, we hope to God Almighty that we have succeeded in presenting this matter to benefit all dealers in these two areas to achieve commercial culture.

It is worth noting that Dr. Siddik has many books issued during the past years, which enriched the cultural library with many experiences and valuable information, namely:

The role of the CEO book, for corporate development and crisis management, issued in 2018.

Book of Safe Real Estate Investment Controls between Reality and Hope, issued in 2019.

The impact of real estate appraisal book on protecting real estate investments issued in 2020.