Dukhan Bank announces the names of the winners of the “Tharaa” prizes

Dukhan Bank announced the names of the winners of the latest quarterly draw prizes for the Sharia-compliant “Tharaa” savings account, which was held at the bank’s headquarters.

According to the results of the draw, customers Mohammed Arslan Al-Ayari and Nisreen Khaled Fanoos won a prize of 50,000 Qatari riyals, while Yahya Sayed Jumaa and Hessa Ahmed Al-Sulaiti won a prize of 25,000 Qatari riyals.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the Quality Licensing and Market Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The “Tharaa” savings account allows 59 customers to win a cash prize of 5,000 Qatari riyals every month, and two other customers to win a cash prize of 10,000 Qatari riyals for each winner. In addition, “Tharaa” enables, on a quarterly basis, two customers to win a cash prize of 25,000 Qatari riyals each, in addition to two others winning a cash prize of 50,000 Qatari riyals for each winner, up to the announcement that one customer annually wins the grand cash prize, which is worth 1,000,000 Qatari riyals. Accordingly, the number of winners participating in the “Tharaa” account is 501 winners, with cash prizes totaling 3,970,000 Qatari riyals.

The Thara account provides the advantages of innovative banking products, which include withdrawals, deposits, and money transfer transactions from various other accounts and through various banking channels.