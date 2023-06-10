Dukhan Bank announces the winners of the Thara’a savings account prizes

Dukhan Bank announced the names of the winners of the prizes for the Sharia-compliant Thara’a savings account draw, which was held at the bank’s headquarters. Customers Khalifa Ali Al-Kubaisi and Isa Abdullah Amani won cash prizes of 10,000 riyals each.

Also, customers Moath Nazir Rajab, Siddiq Muhammad, Muhannad Zaid, Ghalia Ali Al-Mulla, Saad Muhammad Al-Dossary, Dana Wissam Ghadban, Rawya Hassan Abu Jarir, Fatima Al-Zahraa Amer, Muhammad Imad Abdel-Wras, Suleiman Mia, Bocholo Magno Santos, Abdul-Salam Razak, won Fatima Ramadan Muhammad, Maryam Faraj Al-Abdullah, Sufyan Omar Al-Rifai, Ratib Dalani’s narrator, Ali Muhammad Jaafar, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Noura Thani Al-Hamli, Salma Ahmed Bashrahil, Mohsen Qayed Rabeh, Amir Saeed Al-Haddad, Fatima Khaled Al-Mutawa, Ibrahim Musa Taha, Pervez Ahmed Amiri, Haya Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Biskhadraj Raj, Wijdan Ahmed Al-Sada, Noura Muhammad Al-Baker, Muhammad Azzam, Amal Nasser Al-Attiyah, Ahmed Hassan Al-Obaidan, Atef Khan, Iman Bint Ibrahim Ghumaid, Muhammad Ali Al-Salous, Abdullah Khalifa Al-Dosari, Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Jalal Ali Baloji, Ali Hussein Imaddhi, Magish John, Sheikha Sheikha Muhammad Al Thani, Dlin Munther Al-Khatib, Khaled Yahya Al-Yazidi, Dhabia Hamad Al-Husseini, Abdullah Salem Al-Hajri, Sumaya Jawhar Al-Suwaidi, Louay Abdullah Al-Taweel, Saleh Abdul Hamid Al-Musleh, Madasar Hussein, Muhammad Ahmed Zaid, Hind Muhammad Al-Sunaidi, Israa Rashad Al-Saadi, Muhammad Siddiqi, Fatima Shukri, Maryam Ibrahim Khayat, Hind Muhammad Mansour, Salma Muhammad Al-Hajri, Nawaf Nasser Ayed and Janet Serrano received cash prizes of 5,000 riyals each.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the Quality Licensing and Market Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The “Tharaa” savings account allows 59 customers to win a cash prize of 5,000 riyals every month, and two other customers win a cash prize of 10,000 riyals for each winner. In addition, “Tharaa” enables, on a quarterly basis, two customers to win a cash prize of 25,000 riyals each, in addition to two others winning a cash prize of 50,000 riyals for each winner, up to the announcement that one customer wins annually the grand cash prize of 1,000,000 riyals. . Accordingly, the number of winners participating in the “Tharaa” account is 501 winners, with cash prizes totaling 3,970,000 riyals.

The Thara’a account provides the advantages of innovative banking products, which include withdrawals, deposits, and money transfer transactions from various other accounts and through various banking channels.