Dukhan Bank gives its customers 2 million reward points

Dukhan Bank has revealed its latest promotional campaign to reward its loyal credit card holders, offering them unique opportunities to win prizes amounting to a total of 2,000,000 DAwards points.

This campaign extends for a period of three months, from June 25 to September 25, 2023, as it gives Dukhan Bank customers who hold credit cards issued by the bank and MasterCard the opportunity to enter the monthly draws and win one of 10 prizes of 100,000 DAwards rewards points each, and the draw for the grand prize of 1,000,000 points DAwards rewards when you shop locally or internationally and pay with their credit cards.

The campaign will see 11 winners who will be selected through three different draws. During the first draw held on July 31, 5 winners will receive 100,000 DAwards reward points each, another 5 will win 100,000 DAwards reward points each in the second draw held on August 30, while there will be 1 winner of 1,000,000 DAwards reward points in the draw The third, which will take place on October 3, 2023.

Customers can redeem DAwards points for booking airline tickets with more than 900 airlines around the world, hotel reservations in more than 400,000 hotels around the world, renting cars from 150,000 partners in the world, obtaining electronic vouchers from international stores, and electronic vouchers in many The finest retail outlets locally, or convert them into Avios or Nojoom points.

Dukhan Bank’s wallet includes a variety of credit cards that provide customers with many benefits that were carefully designed to meet their needs, foremost of which is enabling them to easily make payments without the need to carry cash, while enjoying a package of discounts and other benefits. All credit cards issued by Dukhan Bank are widely accepted locally and internationally and can be used in millions of outlets, brands and ATMs around the world.

On this occasion, Mr. Talal Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said:

“We are pleased to launch our credit card promotional campaign as part of our ongoing efforts to reward our valued customers for their loyalty and trust in Dukhan Bank as the preferred banking option in Qatar. This campaign is a new addition to the list of other benefits offered by our credit cards to customers, as it provides them with valuable prizes and rewards just for completing their daily payments and transactions using their credit cards. It also demonstrates our constant aspiration to provide them with value-added services and a portfolio equipped with advanced products and services that keep pace with their needs.