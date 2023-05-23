Dukhan Bank launches a new personal finance campaign

Dukhan Bank announced the launch of its latest personal finance promotion that allows new customers to benefit from a low profit rate of 6% per annum.

New Dukhan Bank customers can take advantage of this offer when applying for a personal finance of a minimum of QR 200,000 to be repaid over 4 years or more, according to easy and convenient procedures and quick approval. This campaign runs until July 20, 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the personal finance campaign, Mr. Talal Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said:

“We have always been keen to provide our valued customers with more personal financing solutions that provide them with many advantages, including the best profit rates in the local market, in addition to simplifying procedures and speedy obtaining approvals, in order to help them achieve their personal goals. This new promotional campaign is part of our efforts to search for the best ways to reward our customers for their trust in us and for choosing Dukhan Bank as their preferred banking option, in addition to providing them with high-level banking services that meet their ever-changing needs.”

It is worth noting that Dukhan Bank has recently launched another salary transfer promotion whereby customers can benefit from 10% cashback on their first salary transfer to their bank account.