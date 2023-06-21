Dukhan Bank wins the “Best Islamic Bank for Digital Solutions” award

Dukhan Bank won the “Best Islamic Bank for Digital Solutions in Qatar” award at the “Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023” as a new international recognition that highlights its innovative approach to providing cutting-edge digital banking services.

Dukhan Bank was crowned with this award in recognition of its pioneering strategy for digital transformation and what it provides to customers in terms of innovative and diverse digital products and services, and its constant endeavor to improve their comprehensive banking experience and enhance ways of interacting with them, supported by the latest technology innovations, including the unveiling of the multi-channel virtual assistant supported by artificial intelligence technology, which made a shift Quality in the level of customer service and making access to information easier and faster in both Arabic and English languages ​​- both, and also issuing the first prepaid digital card in Qatar, after becoming the first partner in Qatar to join the global MasterCard program “Digital First” for cards.

The award also highlighted Dukhan Bank’s relentless endeavors to make banking transactions easier and smoother for its ever-growing customer base by enhancing its portfolio of digital services and products such as the launch of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Wallet through its digital contactless payment platform (D-Pay).

The Euromoney Awards also recognize the excellence of banks that reflect a wonderful example of consistent performance, creativity, leadership and adherence to international standards and legislation.

Commenting on winning this prestigious award, Mr. Talal Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said: “We are extremely proud of this recognition from Euromoney magazine, which is highly regarded in the financial sector around the world. Our journey continues towards a better and more growing future for Dukhan Bank, and our achievements are still increasing as a testament to our excellence in creating digital products and solutions that meet customer needs, and reflect the team’s dedication to performing their mission towards customers. We will remain committed to providing the best digital products and services to our customers, making it easier for them to complete their banking transactions and make them simpler and available around the clock and anywhere. And last but not least, we are pleased to see our digital transformation strategy gaining global awards and recognition day after day.”