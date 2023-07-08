During Eid Al-Adha celebrations, Msheireb Downtown Doha receives 60,000 visitors

Msheireb Downtown Doha received more than 60,000 visitors from the State of Qatar from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, who went to Doha by land to spend their holidays and enjoy the blessed Eid Al-Adha celebrations over the course of seven days.

Mrs. Maryam Al Jassim, Director of Public Relations and Communications at Msheireb Properties, described Msheireb Downtown Doha as “the future neighborhood par excellence, given that it is the preferred destination for various groups of families, visitors to the State of Qatar and businessmen, with its pleasant atmosphere and ease of access.”

Al-Jassem added, “The most prominent characteristic of the city is its interconnected design, its digital development, and the many advantages it offers as a smart city to tenants in commercial or residential places.”

During the Eid period, Msheireb Downtown Doha organized a series of fun activities for all family members, including: distributing gifts through competitions, magic shows, photo booths, electronic game rooms, electric car racing, interactive drawing sessions, and handicraft activities for children at Msheireb. Galleria.

It is worth noting that Msheireb Downtown Doha can be reached via the metro, and the city has many parking lots for those wishing to go there by car.