Eid scrap at ATMs starting today

The Qatar Central Bank announced the expansion of the Eidia ATM service, “Eid scrap”, starting today, Thursday, June 22, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, and ATMs will be located in ten different locations. The Eidiya “Eid scrap” allows cash denominations to be withdrawn with a value of: 5 riyals – 10 riyals – 50 – 100 riyals.

ATMs will be located in each of Place Vendome Mall – Mirqab Mall – Mall of Qatar – Al Wakra Old Market – Doha Festival City – Al Hazm Mall – Al Khor Mall – Al Meera Al Thumama – Al Meera Muaither – Doha West Walk.

Electronic services

For its part, she called on banks to rely on alternative channels during the holidays, primarily mobile applications and bank websites to complete banking transactions, in order to save effort on customers and save time instead of attending the bank in person.

Banks confirmed the provision of all the services they provide on alternative electronic channels, whether bank mobile applications or bank websites, while taking all safe precautions to ensure the completion of banking operations without any risk, with speed in executing electronic customer requests.

Banks operating in Qatar are witnessing a great demand for electronic services that they provided during the current period with the holiday season and travel abroad, whether for citizens traveling for tourism or for residents traveling on their country’s annual vacation, and ATMs in all regions of the country witness large withdrawals during that period after a number of A large number of companies and organizations have the June salary in the bank accounts of their employees, in order to facilitate them before the holiday to finance their growing needs, and the expenses of families of citizens and residents, which increased during that period.

For their part, banks have strengthened and supported the liquidity available in ATMs, to face the continuous withdrawals, and some Gulf currencies witnessed a demand during the Eid period, including the Saudi riyal and the UAE dirham, as some families tended to travel to visit their relatives during the Eid holiday.

Pre-holiday turnout

A number of bank and branch managers confirmed that new offers have been launched on most services, the most important of which are loans, personal finance, car finance and other services. Pointing out that a large number of customers have benefited, especially those who are looking for personal financing for various purposes, whether citizens or residents.

They explained that the current week is witnessing an increase in the demand for banking services, including transfers, purchasing currencies from banks, and increasing cash withdrawals from ATMs. Therefore, banks have prepared to facilitate individual transactions, with a focus on alternative channels during this period to complete banking transactions, foremost of which is the phone – mobile bank – Banking applications on mobile devices have been developed to provide all banking services and transactions to facilitate customers, starting from paying installments, to obtaining various financings and obtaining a check book.

Automated teller machines (ATMs) have also been supported in all regions with additional liquidity to meet the increasing demand and provide customers with cash needs, especially in areas witnessing a high demand for the use of these machines, such as commercial centers, malls and market areas.

They emphasized that there is a high demand for buying foreign currencies in banks and striving to provide them, whether in dollars or other currencies, to support the needs of families in the resident countries.