Elevate supports digital transformation in the State of Qatar

Elevate (elev8), a global leader in innovative skills solutions, has announced its inclusion of its Digital Center of Excellence among the most prestigious test centers offered by the Pearson VUE network. This step opens new horizons for the Digital Excellence Center. Elevate is being positioned as a leading provider of digital learning solutions in the State of Qatar.

The Digital Excellence Center was launched as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Microsoft and Elevate, and aims to promote digital excellence in the State of Qatar. It has succeeded in revolutionizing the digital education scene since its launch. Through advanced programs and specialized curricula, the center works to provide learners from all sectors with the skills and knowledge that enable them to excel and thrive in the rapidly evolving digital age.

Maria Belbas, President of Elevate8, said: “We are excited to start this collaboration with Pearson View and welcome our customers to the Center of Digital Excellence in the State of Qatar. We are committed to supporting our students by providing them with the best services and advanced technologies, and facilitating their access to many prestigious certification exams.”

Pearson VUE, the largest and most trusted network of test centers in the industry, celebrates this important milestone by including the center in its list of test centers; The Digital Center of Excellence allows applicants to test their knowledge and skills in a globally recognized and respected testing environment. By using a specific and locally appropriate methodology, organizations, governments and individuals will be offered a robust and cost-effective testing model; To empower digital talent and enhance market competitiveness.

As a Pearson VUE Certified Test Center, the Digital Center of Excellence will offer a wide range of world-class certification exams covering various technologies from leading providers such as CompTIA, Microsoft and PMI. Elevate aims to retain its current learners and attract new candidates seeking validation of their expertise. This strategic cooperation comes to ensure that digitally skilled talent is able to move and advance quickly in the market, in addition to enhancing and diversifying their skills.

Elevate continues to transform the learning landscape in Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to lifelong learning, digital transformation and future skills development. Through its Digital Center of Excellence, the company aims to provide individuals, organizations, and the entire nation with the tools to thrive in the digital age.

It is worth noting that Elevate (elev8) is a global partner in the field of digital skills and transformational education, which meets the needs of large companies and governments by providing innovative, effective and continuous educational solutions, including assistance in implementing the digital agenda of organizations, developing collective skills, and implementing employment programs. To bridge the talent gap and create technological jobs in the future.