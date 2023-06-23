Enhancing educational tourism and launching various initiatives

Discover Qatar, the destination management company of Qatar Airways, has taken an important step forward in its efforts to promote educational tourism in the country through various initiatives, the most recent of which is the hosting of the Student World Cup from 22 to 27 June 2023 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The academic competition receives more than 1,800 male and female students from 30 countries around the world, from the Asian, African, European and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to compete in various academic fields.

With the aim of supporting and empowering future makers and leaders, “Discover Qatar” organizes educational tours in Qatar, through which it displays the advanced educational sector that is keen to adopt the highest international academic standards, sheds light on the most important educational facilities, and presents Qatar as a leading destination for various academic disciplines.

“Discover Qatar” also allocated special cultural tours for the tournament participants to introduce them to Qatar’s vibrant local environment, which is characterized by the elements of safety and security.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Hosting the first Student World Cup in Qatar contributes significantly to strengthening its position as a vital destination for events, events and tournaments in the educational sector, and will emphasize its role in supporting the education sector for the sake of current societies and future generations. .

He added: I am pleased to welcome all the participants in the tournament, which will be added to Qatar’s agenda, which is rich in activities in various sectors, and I wish them all success in the competition.

In turn, Daniel Berdyshevsky – Founder and CEO of the Student World Cup said: We are excited to have more than 1,800 participants from 30 countries joining the World Student Cup in Doha.

He added, “Four years ago, we thought of organizing our first pioneering world tour in Qatar, then we held the first championship in 2020. And when we thought of bringing together the peoples of the world in an enthusiastic event again, Doha was our first choice and the ideal place for such gatherings.”

The Student World Cup is being held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, one of the world’s leading and most technologically advanced event destinations. Participants compete in a range of academic competitions such as team debates, collaborative writing, and the Scholar Challenge.

The “Discover Qatar” platform also organizes an introductory event among the teams participating in Doha Quest, followed by a cultural exhibition with the participation of all participating delegations, celebrating the traditions of their countries by displaying foods, arts and crafts, and then, in conclusion, the World Cup for Students.

It is noteworthy that the Student World Cup is a comprehensive enrichment program that attracts students from different countries of the world to celebrate the diversity and values ​​shared by all societies.