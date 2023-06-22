Enhancing interconnection and reliability of networks through “cooperation”

Yesterday, the work of the first meeting of the temporary working group to study data flow and peering in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was hosted by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority for the Arab States of the Gulf, was concluded yesterday, with the participation of representatives of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council and the member states of the Council.

Participants in the meeting focused on discussing issues related to symmetry, the mechanism of Internet data flow between GCC countries, proposing mechanisms and means that would support increasing the volume of data flow between countries in the region, enhancing interconnection and reliability of networks between them, as well as discussing the current situation of Internet data flow and symmetry in Council countries, reviewing the most prominent obstacles and challenges related to this, as well as discussing the proposal and recommendations of the country team in this regard.

Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al Thani, head of the temporary working group to study data flow and peering in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, stressed the importance of this meeting to strengthen cooperation towards promoting innovation and advancing technological progress and economic growth, especially that the study of issues related to data flow and peering constitutes a cornerstone for service providers. Communications and the Internet, and this is represented in knowing the strengths to support and enhance them, in addition to knowing the shortcomings and trying to avoid them.

For her part, Engineer Kholoud Carbon, head of the Qatari team specializing in the study of data flow and symmetry, stressed the importance of joint cooperation in the field of data flow and symmetry, which contributes to achieving one of the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 represented in finding a balance between an economy based on oil and an economy more dependent on oil. Knowledge, in an effort to diversify the Qatari economy and ensure a stable and sustainable business climate.