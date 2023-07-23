Enhancing Qatar’s position to attract foreign investment

Mr. Hamad Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Strategy Department at the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar, confirmed that the agency’s plans seek to enhance Qatar’s position as an ideal environment for attracting foreign direct investment by proposing supportive policies for business, based on research, studies and cooperation with our partners, investors, and local stakeholders.

On the occasion of the celebration of the 4th anniversary of the establishment of the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar, he added that the agency’s strategy focused on building the identity (the “Invest Qatar” brand) by developing a national brand that reflects the fundamental transformation that the State of Qatar is witnessing to become an attractive destination for global investments and talents.

It also focused on facilitating investment by providing a seamless experience for the investor by providing support tailored to the various needs of each investor throughout his investment journey, starting from exploring available investment opportunities, through establishing his business, and even entering the market and starting his business.

He added that the establishment of the Investment Promotion Agency is an important step in attracting foreign direct investment and creating a world-class business-friendly environment that highlights the distinguished position of the State of Qatar as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

He said: Since its inception, the Investment Promotion Agency has been keen to benefit from the experiences of international investment promotion agencies, and to bypass the traditional methods used in promoting and attracting foreign investments, which allowed the agency to achieve a qualitative leap in the way of providing services in the field of investment promotion. This approach resulted in the agency adopting a work system that focuses on performing its basic tasks.

Hamad Rashid Al-Nuaimi added: Drawing the features of the “Invest Qatar” brand, and expressing its identity, is one of the most important stages of the journey of the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar. The “Invest Qatar” brand has been carefully crafted to express the unique value that the country represents to the investor. Thus, the innovative visual identity and its distinctive design provided one of the most important strengths that were utilized to highlight the investment environment in the State of Qatar.

The impact of the brand and the corporate identity has grown through the website and the “Invest Qatar Portal”, which is the first digital platform dedicated to supporting investors in the State of Qatar, linking them to investment opportunities in the Qatari market, and facilitating transactions and procedures in order to promote economic growth. The impact of the brand is also evident through the growing number of strategic partnerships and commercial activities led by the agency across different geographies and sectors, as well as working closely with licensing platforms to achieve the common goal of advancing Qatar’s knowledge-based economy.

He explained that, in four years, the agency was able to expand its business network with investors through more than 150 events and activities, during which it communicated with more than 1,000 investors, in addition to signing partnerships with international institutions such as Amazon, Iberdrola, Microsoft and Siemens, to name a few. This proactive approach has resulted in impressive results, most notably the “Invest Qatar” brand ranking first among the investment promotion brands in the GCC countries in terms of awareness among foreign investors from outside the GCC countries, according to the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos International.

The agency’s tireless efforts were reflected on the ground, and this was evident through its role in promoting a favorable environment for investors. The country has achieved remarkable growth in direct investments amounting to 70% in the period from 2019-2022, in addition to attracting foreign investments worth $29.2 billion in 2022, which contributed to the creation of 13,972 new job opportunities in various sectors; It covered areas of business services, technology, financial services, and various other industries. These achievements culminated in the State of Qatar topping the list of promising foreign direct investment destinations for the year 2023 issued by the FDI Intelligence Corporation, which strengthened the country’s position as a safe and distinguished investment destination.