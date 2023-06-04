Enhancing the state’s position in maritime transport

Mwani Qatar announced the reception of 227 ships during the month of May, a growth of 6% compared to the same period last year, while shipments of livestock and building materials handled increased by 727% and 95%, respectively, compared to May 2022.

General and bulk cargo shipments reached 82,688 tons, while cars and equipment amounted to 6,214 units, and the number of containers reached 95,317 standard containers.

For his part, Captain Abdulaziz Al-Yafei, Executive Vice President of Operations, announced during his talk to our Life program that Hamad Port ranked eighth in the world in the container ports performance index for the year 2022 and the role of the global ranking in strengthening Qatar’s position on the global maritime transport map.

Hamad Port, the largest commercial port in the country, is one of the most important long-term projects that embody the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is a tributary for social, economic, environmental and human development in Qatar. The multi-billion dollar investment not only provides additional capacity, but also offers a new set of capabilities for specific segments of the maritime transport sector.

As part of its vital support for infrastructure projects related to preparations for the 2022 World Cup and other global events and projects, Mwani Qatar, under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, works closely with stakeholders and partners to secure materials and goods and enhance shipping internally and externally, and is also working to make its ports the preferred entities for all global shipping lines.

It provides significant capacity in the form of three container terminals and introduces a new set of services and capabilities for specific sectors. Besides general cargo, the port handles a variety of different imports including livestock, motor vehicles and bulk grains. In addition, it includes a station for coastal security ships and a marine support station.

Hamad Port extends over an area of ​​28.5 square kilometers and includes a general cargo terminal with a capacity of 1.7 million tons annually, a grain terminal with a capacity of 1 million tons annually, in addition to a car terminal that accommodates 500,000 cars annually. The first of the three container terminals at the port is currently operating with a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs annually, which will eventually reach more than 7.5 million TEUs per year.