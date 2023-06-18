Expo 2023 Doha cooperates with “GORD”

The Organizing Committee of the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition has signed an agreement with the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD), according to which the latter provides the necessary support to support the sustainable aspect of Expo 2023 Doha.

The signing ceremony was held at the Expo Pavilion at the Doha International Book Fair at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in the presence of Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Khoury, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha and Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality, and Dr. Youssef bin Mohammed Al-Horr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development. .

Commenting on the organization’s joining the International Horticultural Exhibition, Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Khoury, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha and Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality, said: “Sustainability has always been in the organization of Expo 2023 Doha, and we have been keen to align our work and initiatives with our vision of a greener future at the core of our efforts.

He added: In order to achieve this ambitious goal, cooperation with the most prominent experts in the field of sustainability, such as the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, is a very important step. There is no doubt that the organization’s experience and commitment to environmental sustainability will reflect positively on the exhibition, which in turn will allow us to provide a unique sustainable experience.

He said, “Thanks to this cooperation, we look forward to organizing an event that will have an impact on efforts to address the effects of climate change, and set an example to follow and a reference to be referred to in Lebanon.”

For his part, Dr. Youssef Al-Horr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, said: “The organization of Expo 2023 Doha is a strategic step that allows focusing on the crucial role played by sustainability and green initiatives in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. We are honored at the Gulf Organization for Research and Development to participate in this event.” Support the organizers of Expo 2023 and help them implement the sustainability requirements that had been set by the International Horticultural Producers Association. Through our work together, we strive for this event to be an opportunity to address climate challenges on the one hand, and to enable and inspire future organizations and events to follow the best practices that Expo 2023 Doha will implement.”

According to the agreement, the Gulf Organization for Research and Development will supervise various aspects of planning and implementation, in addition to supervising the installation and dismantling operations and the legacy that the Expo will leave after the conclusion of its activities. An essential part of the organization’s role will be to provide technical support to the Expo 2023 Doha work teams to comply with the requirements of the GSAS “Ecoleaf” certificate for exhibitions and festivals, which is a new certificate revealed by the Gulf Organization for Research and Development within the framework of the global system for sustainability assessment to enhance sustainability and environmental performance during major events.