Extending the partnership with Ericsson in 5G technologies

Ureed has announced the extension of its long-term partnership with global technology giant Ericsson, which will contribute to the development of 5G communications in Qatar and improve customer experience.

The agreement to extend the partnership was signed by Sheikh Ali bin Jabr Al Thani, CEO of “I want” Qatar; Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Middle East North and Global Customer Unit, Urid Group, Ericsson Middle East and Africa; In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Executive Vice President of the “Urid” Group, the President and CEO of Ericsson, Bore Ekholm, and a delegation from the senior management of both the “Urid” and “Urid” Qatar groups at the Ericsson headquarters in Kista.

The extension of the partnership aims to enhance cooperation in the field of Radio Network (RAN) products and services, under which the Ericsson team will support the development of the Urid network and provide it with the latest technologies, including millimeter wave, to provide high gigabit speeds, greater capacity, and exceptional mobile broadband speeds.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Uredo Qatar, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Ericsson, which will contribute to enabling us to shape the 5G market and drive comprehensive digital transformation in line with Qatar National Vision 2023. It is By embracing the advanced technologies offered by Ericsson, we will be able to continuously upgrade our network capabilities, deliver exceptional digital services, and explore new use cases that open up new business opportunities.

The developed technology helps improve coverage and capacity, ensure greater energy efficiency, network slicing, and enhance levels of security, in addition to enabling the telecommunications pioneer to employ the capabilities of Internet of Things applications and explore the possibility of using new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve performance. Networking and customer experience.

For his part, Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit North Middle East and Global Customer Unit of the “Ureid Group” in Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “Ericsson’s best-in-class 5G technologies provide Ureid Qatar with ultra-fast speeds and capacity. This enables it to deploy advanced applications and services to improve customer experience and support the digital transformation of the State of Qatar. Our partnership with I want Qatar embodies our shared vision and commitment to support innovation and communications in Qatar in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”