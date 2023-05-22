FBI whistleblower was made homeless for exposing agency malpractices

A former FBI special agent told a GOP-controlled House committee during often emotional testimony on Thursday that he was left homeless after he came forward with allegations of malpractice and malfeasance within the bureau, indicating that officials retaliated against him for stepping up.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing examining allegation of FBI political ‘weaponization’ against certain groups and American citizens, Garrett O’Boyle told lawmakers he has faced significant retaliation for his actions.

“The FBI allowed me to accept orders to a new position halfway across the country”, he told the panel. “They allowed us to sell my family’s home. They ordered me to report to the new unit when our youngest daughter was 2 weeks old”.

Then, he said: “On my first day on the new assignment, they suspended me, rendering my family homeless”.

He also said that the FBI then “refused to release our goods, including our clothes, for weeks.” O’Boyle said that he and his family were then “stranded” in Wisconsin with winter approaching, having no paycheck, insurance coverage, or possessions.

FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle, whose family had to beg for clothes after exposing corruption at the FBI: "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong." pic.twitter.com/NfJCbLVOrK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

“It was horrible. It was a difficult time”, he said.

“The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong”, he said.

“Too many in the FBI aren’t willing to sacrifice for the hard right over the easy wrong. They see what becomes of whistleblowers. How the FBI destroys their careers, suspends them under false pretenses, takes their security clearance and pay with no true options for real recourse or remedy”, O’Boyle added at another point during his testimony. “This is by design. It creates an Orwellian atmosphere that silences opposition and discussion”.

“I couldn’t knowingly and silently continue on this path without speaking out against the weaponization I witnessed,” he noted further. “All I wanted to do was serve my country by stopping bad guys and protecting the innocent. To my chagrin, bad guys have begun running parts of the government, making it difficult to continue to serve this nation”.

In response to his and other testimony by two more whistleblowers, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who sits on the committee, told Fox News it might be time to dramatically cut back on funding for the FBI.

His remarks also come after a damning report from special counsel John Durham who said the bureau launched an investigation against then-GOP nominee Donald Trump allegedly for “colluding” with Russia to steal the 2016 election though there was never any evidence for it.

“We don’t throw people in jail in Congress that’s probably for good reason. We have to de-fang and defund the authorities that have been weaponized against the people, we have to get the FBI out of Washington DC”, he told Fox News’ Will Cain on Thursday.

“Much of what you heard today is that there are good FBI agents and analysts all around this country and there is pressure that comes out of headquarters and out of the Washington field office to do things that are against the law and the Constitution”, he continued.

“And then when people are brave enough to push back, they are crushed, we have seen how the FBI has targeted President Trump, how they’ve targeted anyone who believes in the 2nd Amendment, or build the wall, or for goodness sake, the Betsy Ross flag”, Gaetz said.

“But now we see they go after their own, and they’re doing it to make an example of these people because they know that the corruption runs deep, and they’re deeply afraid that more people will come forward, so it’s easier for them to torture Gerado Boyle to leave his children without jackets in a cold winter”, he said of O’Boyle.