Fenac Daraty International Group honors Fenac Qatar with the “Best Performance and Growth Award in the World” for the second time

FNAC Qatar, the premier destination for culture, entertainment and technology, has been awarded the prestigious “World’s Best Performance and Growth Award” in recognition of its outstanding achievements in 2022. This is the second award that Fenac Qatar has received from the international Fenac Darty group, which reinforces its distinguished position on the global level.

Mr. Badr Al-Darwish, Chairman and CEO of Darwish Holding Company, received the award from Mr. Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darte International Group, at a special ceremony held last week at the company’s headquarters in Paris, France, in the presence of members from both companies.

The award is a testament to FNAC Qatar’s continuous efforts in providing its customers with the latest products, services and expertise of the professionals. Obtaining it for the second time, after winning the first in 2019, is evidence of FNAC Qatar’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position, showing exceptional performance, and enhancing the brand’s reputation in the region.

In this context, Mr. Bader Al-Darwish commented: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award. We express our sincere appreciation to Fanak Darati for their continuous support and great confidence in our capabilities. This recognition reinforces our commitment to achieving continuous growth and success, and constitutes a strong motivation to exceed expectations and achieve new achievements in our field.” this sector.”

Fnac Qatar operates under the umbrella of Darwish Holding, a reputable group that includes in its portfolio a number of distinguished companies that provide individuals, companies, and the community with world-class products and services. Since its inception and the opening of its first store in Qatar in 2015, FNAC Qatar has proven to be more than just a store, it has emerged as a vibrant cultural hub that brings together like-minded individuals in a spacious environment that attracts a diverse audience. Moreover, FNAC Qatar continuously organizes captivating events every year, underlining the brand’s commitment to ensuring access to all forms of culture.