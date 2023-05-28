Fifty One East and Sony launch an upgraded version of the screens

Fifty One East, Qatar’s favorite store, and Sony, the leading brand in consumer electronics, announced the launch of INZONE monitors, which feature high definition and high dynamic range images, to provide electronic game lovers with an experience that awakens the senses, enhances the ability to play, and gives them the opportunity to launch into a fraught world. With excitement and enthusiasm, with a focus on the smallest details, to guarantee them superior performance and a real sense of the joy of victory.

The screens fall under the name INZONE™, a brand of electronic gaming equipment dedicated to computer game enthusiasts, and the INZONE brand reflects Sony’s leading expertise in the field of audio-visual technological innovations.

The new INZONE screens will be available in Qatar starting June 1, 2023 at FNAC at Lagoona Mall, Doha Festival City and Place Vendome, at Modern House at Al Maha Centre, as well as at Virgin Megastore at Doha Festival City, Landmark, Mall of Qatar, Villaggio Mall and Place Vendome. and in a number of major retailers.

Yukihiro Kitajima, Head of Games and Marketing at Sony Corporation, said: “The market is witnessing an increasing interest in electronic games with the spread of electronic sports tournaments, and the development of entertainment technologies through electronic games. With Sony’s long-standing experience in the field of advanced audio-visual technology products, we believe that this new line will provide additional options for those looking to upgrade their existing gaming systems.”

He added: “We are committed to contributing to the gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a variety of solutions that enrich their lives. To this end, Sony is proud to sponsor the world’s leading e-sports tournaments, such as the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) for 2022 and 2023, the PGL DOTA2 Arlington Major 2022 and the VALORANT Champions Tour, and we look forward to the gaming culture witnessing further progress and expansion.