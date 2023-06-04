Fifty One East opens the exclusive corner of the prestigious Italian brand ‘Pineider’

Fifty One East, Qatar’s favorite store, celebrated the official opening of the exclusive corner of the famous Italian brand “Pineider”, which is known for manufacturing the best Italian leather goods, writing instruments and stationery, and has a long heritage and history in classic craftsmanship.

The opening was attended by the Fifty One East management, VIP guests, fashionistas and media representatives, who had the opportunity to explore the brand's latest collections and receive a personalized notebook with a special engraving from the brand's calligrapher.

The new addition to the Fifty One East portfolio confirms the high-end store’s permanent commitment to providing the best brands and meeting the needs of discerning customers, and reflects its leading position in the fashion world and its prestigious reputation at the local and international levels.

Beneder was founded in 1774 in Florence by Francesco Beneder, a visionary who created sophisticated, handcrafted, high-quality products that fascinated the great writers, intellectuals, and politicians of the period. The Italian brand draws its inspiration from a 250-year-old tradition, and today it is the epitome of Italian craftsmanship par excellence, offering a wide range of luxury leather items in different sizes, including bags, wallets, jewelry boxes, key chains, phone accessories, as well as writing instruments, stationery, personal cards.

For those looking for gifts for a special someone or for a special occasion, Pineider products are the perfect choice as they are suitable for both men and women and are appreciated by those who receive them as they reflect the Florentine tradition known for exquisite leathers entirely by hand.

To this day, the brand retains its love and loyalty to tradition that continues to promote the slogan “Made in Italy” all over the world thanks to the skillful hands of its craftsmen, and continues to gain the trust of a global clientele of classic elegance lovers, actors, specialists, intellectuals and writers.

Pineider's latest collection is available exclusively at the brand's own corner in the menswear department on the first floor at Fifty One East, Lagoona Mall.