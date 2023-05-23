Finance Minister receives his Hungarian counterpart

Yesterday, His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, received HE Mr. Mihaly Varga, Minister of Finance of Hungary, and HE Mr. Martin Nagy, Minister of Economic Development of the Hungarian Republic (Hungary), at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, during their current visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and discussed aspects of joint cooperation, especially in the economic, trade and investment fields, and ways to develop them.