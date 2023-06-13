“Financial Markets” participates in the “Isco” meetings

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority is participating in the work of the 48th annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which will be held for three days in the Thai capital, Bangkok. The Qatar delegation is headed by His Excellency Dr. Tami bin Ahmed Al-Binali, CEO of the Authority.

The meeting is held under the theme “Visualizing the Next Horizon: A Path to the Connected Future of Capital Markets”. It brings together leaders of international organizations and sectors concerned with capital markets and the financial industry, where they will engage in a series of lengthy meetings and discussions to discuss the future of capital markets in the member states of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority is an active member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, since it became a member of the organization since 2013. Monitoring the effectiveness of the multilateral memorandum of understanding.

Among the most prominent issues and topics discussed by the participants and representatives of the supervisory authorities on financial markets, during the discussion sessions, are the challenges that these authorities face, especially during the post-Corona phase, and the mechanisms for controlling them to reduce their risks to investors, in addition to discussing projects and topics that the International Organization of Financial Institutions will work on. IOSCO Securities during the coming period in light of the priorities set by the Board of Directors of the organization, in addition to global economic developments and changes and their effects on the financial markets in the member states of the organization, as well as the latest developments related to financial services techniques provided by the supervisory authorities on capital markets for companies and financial institutions. affiliated.

The working sessions also deal with ways to enhance joint international cooperation and coordination among the members of the organization, regarding the exchange of information between all the regulators of the financial markets, and the impact of this cooperation on the implementation of relevant legislation and regulations.

The participants in the meeting will also confirm their keenness on the need to facilitate the process of providing data and information related to financial markets, and to enhance the protection of investors and dealers in those markets in a way that benefits their investments and the investment environment in general.

The Organization (IOSCO) sets the necessary standards for control and supervision operations that are recognized by the international financial community, and which all member states must abide by and meet their requirements.