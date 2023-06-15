“Financial Markets” participates in the meeting of international coding agencies

Yesterday, Thursday, the annual meeting of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (The Association of National Numbering Agencies) kicked off in the British capital, London, with the active participation of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

The Authority is participating in the meeting with an official delegation headed by Mr. Issa Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department.

The topics on the agenda of the meeting include enhancing cooperation and coordination among member states, updating the strategic initiatives of the International Coding Agencies Foundation, in addition to discussing other issues and topics related to membership applications, partnership and internal rules.

The meeting will also discuss reports from groups, work teams, and regional groups on auxiliary markets, digital assets, and the International Standard Number guidelines, as well as the institution’s annual accounts, financial statements, and the auditor’s report.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a working session will be held on “Experience with Digital Assets in Local Markets”.

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority had signed a partnership agreement with the International Coding Agencies Foundation in 2013, while the Authority obtained membership in the institution in 2015, with the aim of applying international best practices in the field of developing financial markets, providing stability and transparency, and protecting securities dealers, especially those related to facilitating trading.

It is noteworthy that the International Coding Agencies Corporation was established under Belgian law in 1992, and specializes in applying international ISO standards for the capital market sector.

It aims to promote the use of international numbers as the only approved method for identifying financial instruments, in addition to standardizing these issued numbers for securities within unified bases according to the standard (ISO 6166).

The members of the institution consist of the bodies concerned with the numbering of securities in various parts of the world.

The Foundation for International Coding Agencies was subsequently appointed by ISO (International Organization for Standardization) to act as the registration authority and maintenance agency for the international standard (ISO6166).