Floral tribute paid to DPRK leaders

Officials, working people and service personnel of the DPRK paid high tribute to President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il on the Lunar New Year’s Day, Juche 112 (2023).

Floral baskets were laid before the statues of the President and the Chairman on Mansu Hill in the names of the Party, power and armed forces organs, social organizations, ministries, national institutions, units of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) and the Public Security Forces (PSF) and institutions and enterprises at all levels in Pyongyang.

The visitors bowed to the statues.

Laid at the statues of the great leaders and mosaics picturing their smiling images in different parts of the capital city were floral baskets in the names of institutions, enterprises and units of the KPA and the PSF.

Officials, working people and service personnel across the country visited the statues of the great leaders and mosaics picturing their smiling images in their residential areas to pay homage to them.

