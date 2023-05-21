For its commitment to social responsibility .. “I want” to reap “the best initiatives”

“I want” announced its honor during a gala dinner held to honor Qatari companies for their outstanding initiatives of social responsibility.

Ureed won the award for the best social responsibility initiatives in the ICT sector 2023 during the ceremony that was organized within the framework of the Qatar Social Responsibility Conference and Exhibition 2023, which was hosted by the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University from May 16-18, 2023.

Moza Khalid Al-Mohannadi, Director of Social Responsibility, Sponsorship and Strategic Media at Ureed Qatar, received the award on behalf of the company. On the sidelines of “I want” participation in the Qatar Conference and Exhibition for Social Responsibility, Mozah had presented the social responsibility initiatives implemented by the company, and announced the launch of a new initiative in partnership with the Seashore Group with the aim of promoting sustainability and encouraging its adoption, as the initiative allowed customers of the technology pioneer to obtain points Nujoom in exchange for handing over their old devices to be recycled.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Urid Qatar, said: “We are very pleased to be recognized by the high-profile jury for our CSR efforts. We have always been keen to continue our unwavering commitment to integrating social responsibility into our operations and strengthening the position of social responsibility as a cornerstone of our corporate strategy, and there is no doubt that we are proud to honor our commitment that is evident in our various initiatives designed to support and give back to society.

He added: “Qatar Conference and Exhibition for Social Responsibility 2023 constituted a valuable opportunity for the most prominent institutions from various sectors, and we are proud of being a major part of this event, sharing our experiences and cooperating with the participants in the event for the benefit of our beloved country, Qatar.”