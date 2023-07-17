For the exceptional performance in the field of safety in Laffan refineries.. “Total Energies Refining and Chemicals

Qatargas has been honored by the Total Energies Refining and Chemicals Middle East, Asia and Africa Management Committee for its exceptional safety performance, selecting it to deliver the prestigious 2022 Operational Safety Award to the joint venture.

This recognition highlights in particular the excellent safety results achieved by Laffan Refineries in the past year on a regular basis.

Through continuous improvements in the implementation of safety protocols and procedures, the team at Laffan Refineries has shown exemplary dedication and effective collaboration in promoting and maintaining a safe work environment for all. This award testifies to their commitment to a culture of safety, vigilance and initiative in identifying potential risks and implementing appropriate mitigation measures.

In its role as a shareholder in Laffan Refineries, Total Energies celebrated this milestone in a special ceremony. During the event, François Jude and Ghazi Chahine, Senior Management of Total Energies, presented the award in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatargas Operating Company Limited, and Mr. Wahd Mohammed Al Khater, Head of Offshore Operations, Terminals and Refineries. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Abdullah Khalid Idris, Director of Operations Department of Ras Laffan Terminal and Director of Refineries, Mr. Ali Salah Ali Anani, Director of Refinery Assets, Mr. Ali Al-Sulaiti, Director of Public Relations Department at Qatargas, and Mr. Eve Hollis, Vice President of Manufacturing and Africa at Total Energies. and Ms. Eva Dewey, Director of Refinery Assets and Chemical Projects at Total Energies in the State of Qatar.

François Jude, Senior Vice President, Total Energies Refining and Petrochemicals, applauded the achievement, saying: “This award is recognition of the Laffan refinery team’s outstanding safety results and outstanding performance across all operations.

He added: I extend my congratulations to all the leadership and teams of participating Laffan refineries, and we hope to continue these successes in the future.

Ghazi Shaheen, Managing Director of Total Energies Refining and Petrochemicals – Qatar, said: Qatargas has been and continues to be a long-term partner of Total Energies in both upstream and downstream projects such as the Laffan refinery, and we are proud of its outstanding performance. We remain committed to continuing to support them in project operations, and in continuous innovation to maximize asset performance.

Commenting on the award, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatargas, said: “We are honored to receive this award from our long-term partner Total Energies. This award is evidence of their commitment to a safety culture to ensure a safe work environment for all. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Total Energies.”

It is worth mentioning the remarkable achievements made by Laffan Refineries since its inception in 2009. The LR1 facility has achieved an impressive safety record, having operated for 13 years without any incapacitating incident since its inception. The same goes for the LR2 facility, which has completed six years without a crippling accident since 2017. Laffan Refinery continues to work continually to raise safety standards in the industry and is an inspiring role model.