Fruitful cooperation in civil aviation

Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of conducting the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, affirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, to the Republic of Tajikistan, at the end of a tour that included a number of Central Asian countries, is the culmination of distinguished relations between the two countries.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that HH the Emir’s visit to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is of great importance in strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between Doha and Dushanbe, and opening wide areas for all sectors, for the benefit of both countries.

He pointed out that there is an air services agreement signed in Doha in February 2017 between the civil aviation authorities in Qatar and Tajikistan, which specifies the designated airlines in both countries to operate flights between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri stressed that the Republic of Tajikistan is an important country in the field of civil aviation for the national carrier Qatar Airways, especially since there is an open agreement that gives the right to airlines at any time to operate their flights, whether passenger or air cargo flights, between the two countries.

Al-Hajri stressed that the Civil Aviation Authority has a close relationship with the civil aviation authorities in the Republic of Kazakhstan, especially that Qatar Airways operates regular flights between Doha and Almaty Airport, the economic capital of Kazakhstan. He pointed out that Qatar Airways operates air cargo flights to several cities in Kazakhstan, thanks to the joint efforts between the civil aviation authorities in both countries to increase cooperation, which provides opportunities for strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Mr. Al-Hajri revealed a future direction for the national carrier, Qatar Airways, to operate a new route between the State of Qatar and Kazakhstan, represented by direct flights between Doha and Astana, after the success of direct flights to Almaty. Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of conducting the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, explained, at the end of his statement to “QNA”, that this development in cooperation in the field of civil aviation came as a result of the efforts made by the two sides to reach an air services agreement signed in Doha in November 2021. And a memorandum of understanding reflecting the operating framework between the aviation authorities in Qatar and Kazakhstan.