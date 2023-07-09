Future leaders enhance their digital skills in Qatar

Elvit, the leading company in developing digital skills, concluded its summer camp for this year, which was organized in cooperation with Microsoft and was held over a period of five weeks, in which the future leaders of the young generation in Qatar participated; To learn first-hand about the latest technological innovations, and put their knowledge into practice through a variety of exercises and projects.

Among the participants were 20 females and 30 males, and the training courses included introducing new concepts, encouraging them to innovate, and enhancing their technical and personal skills in the growing technical field. Emerging technology-based industries in Qatar.

On this occasion, Maria Balbas, President of Elevate, said, “This year’s summer boot camp, which was held in partnership with Microsoft, is a very valuable initiative. It enabled the learners to discover the technical world, experience it practically, and engage with other participants. As Qatar continues to transform into a knowledge-based economy, we are proud to empower talent within the country, and to strengthen long-term partnerships with leading agencies and companies in the technical fields and academia.”

Lana Khalaf, Country Manager, Microsoft Qatar, said: “I would like to thank the students for their great efforts and dedication throughout the summer camp period. Through which they were able to demonstrate the basic skills for success in the digital age through their ability to think creatively, solve problems, and cooperate effectively with each other.”

She added, “We are pleased to be partners in the march of future pioneers who have demonstrated their willingness to face future challenges and opportunities, and have proven that they are able to adapt and thrive in a world led by technological progress.”