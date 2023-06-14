Garrett Ziegler exposed Hunter Biden’s drugs, crimes and prostitutes

Garrett Ziegler, founder of Marco Polo and a staffer in the Trump administration has published almost nine thousand images of US President Joe Biden’s scandal-ridden son Hunter Biden, while it took months to censor comprising images of him where Hunter Biden is seen nude with drugs and prostitutes. The photographs come from a cache of material obtained from a laptop the US president’s son had abandoned in a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Contents released from the laptop were passed to the media and a number of the photos were published ahead of the 2020 presidential election, which according to analysts would have stop Joe Biden from becoming the president should it not been suppressed by the law enforcement agencies.

The latest images were published online by Marco Polo, a research group exposing corruption. They show Hunter Biden, 53, naked and apparently taking drugs and in the company of sex workers. Hunter’s battle with drug addiction is well documented.

The photographs are dated between 2008 and 2019. Mixed in with the explicit images are a selection of family pictures, showing members of the Biden clan – including the president – holidaying in Rome.

Other photographs were purportedly taken in locations including Hawaii, Kosovo, China, London and Paris.

Ziegler defended the decision to release the images, telling the Daily Mail: “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light”.

The photographs are presented in chronological order and include geolocation tags, allowing users to see where they were taken on a world map.

Marco Polo founder Ziegler said it took “months” to go through the images and edit out any graphic material.

Earlier this year, lawyers for Hunter Biden wrote to the US Justice Department calling for a criminal investigation into close allies of Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated data from the laptop, proving, the Biden administration is misusing federal agencies in hiding crimes committed by him, his son Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.

