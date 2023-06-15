Gold is at its lowest level in 3 months, coinciding with the rise of the dollar

Gold prices fell to their lowest level in three months today, coinciding with the rise in the price of the dollar, after the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) hinted that it would raise interest rates more this year.

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1935.09 an ounce, its lowest level since March 17. US gold futures also fell 1.1 percent to $1947.10.

As for other precious metals, spot silver fell about 2 percent to $23.4654 an ounce, platinum fell 0.6 percent to $969.61, and palladium lost 1 percent, recording $1,371.44.