Gold is falling affected by the strength of the dollar

Gold prices fell today, affected by the strength of the dollar, while investors monitor the continued attempts to reach an agreement to end the debt ceiling crisis in the United States.

And gold in spot transactions fell 0.4% to 1962.06 dollars an ounce.. US gold futures contracts also fell 0.6% to 1965.70 dollars.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.5% to $23.55 an ounce, palladium fell 0.4% to $1485.59, while platinum settled at $1066.59.