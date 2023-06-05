Gold prices are falling with the rise of the dollar

Gold prices fell today, in limited trading, with the rise of the dollar and the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates this month.

Gold fell in spot transactions by 0.1%, recording $ 1945.09 an ounce, by 05:45 GMT, and was trading in a range of seven dollars.

US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1959.80 an ounce.

Gold prices fell by more than 1 percent last Friday, after data showed that jobs in the non-agricultural sectors in the United States increased by 339 thousand jobs in May.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, making dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.2% to $23.54 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1008.07, and palladium settled at $1420.10.