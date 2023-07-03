Gold prices declined amid the rise of the dollar and anticipation of the movement of US interest rates

Gold prices fell today, affected by the rise in the dollar, which reduces the attractiveness of the precious metal as a safe haven, and the results of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate meetings scheduled for this week.

Spot gold prices fell 0.4% to $1911.70 an ounce, and US gold futures fell 0.51% to $1919.40.

As for other precious metals, silver settled in spot transactions at $22.7667 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.6% to $895.61 and palladium fell 0.3% to $1224.34.

The dollar index rose 0.3%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 3.844%, after hitting its highest level since March last week.

High interest rates would limit investment in gold, which does not yield a return, as investors believe that there is a possibility of 87% to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points in July.