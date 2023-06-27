Gold prices rose amid anticipation of US interest rates

Gold prices rose today, with the dollar falling ahead of important economic data from China and the United States this week. Dealers are also awaiting a speech by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank), to understand the future path of interest rates.

Gold in spot transactions rose 0.2% to $1925.80 an ounce, and US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1935.60 an ounce.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, making the yellow metal, denominated in the US currency, more attractive to buyers than holders of other currencies.

Powell will speak before the Monetary Policy Committee tomorrow (Wednesday) ahead of the European Central Bank’s forum in Sintra, Portugal, on banks, and investors expect interest rates to rise in July, and to fall from 2024 onwards.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 1 percent to $ 23 an ounce, platinum rose by about one percent to $ 933 an ounce, and palladium increased by one percent to $ 1319.02 an ounce.