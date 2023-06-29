Gold records its lowest level in 3 months

Gold prices fell to their lowest levels in more than three months today, falling for the third session in a row, as major central banks repeated talk of monetary tightening to curb high inflation.

And gold fell in spot transactions by 0.1%, to 1905.59 dollars an ounce, after it had previously recorded its lowest level since mid-March.

US gold futures fell 0.4%, to record $1913.80 an ounce.

The precious metal has fallen 3% so far in June and looks set to end the quarter lower for the first time since September 2022, as traders reduce expectations related to the end of the interest rate hike cycle.

Raising interest rates leads to a decline in investment in gold, which does not yield a return.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.79 an ounce, and platinum rose 0.8% to $917.90.

Palladium rose 0.3% to $1,252.16, still above its four-and-a-half-year low, which it hit in the last session at $1,208.50.