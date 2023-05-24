Gold retreats slightly amid focus on debt ceiling talks in the US

Gold prices moved in a narrow range today, after another round of talks on the debt ceiling in the United States ended without reaching an agreement, and investors await the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank), to search for indications about what the period may witness. coming.

Gold declined 0.1% in spot transactions, to $1973.38 an ounce, while US gold futures settled at $1975.90.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $23.37 an ounce, and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,049.38. Palladium also rose 0.5% to $1,453.16.