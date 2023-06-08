Gold rises with the fall of the dollar

Gold prices rose today, supported by the decline of the dollar, in light of investors’ anticipation of indications from the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) about raising interest rates.

By 03:07 GMT, spot gold rose 0.4% to $1946.47 an ounce, after falling 1% in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,961.00.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.3% to $23.53 an ounce, platinum increased 0.2% to $1020.13, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1394.91.

The dollar index fell slightly to 104.02, but it was not far from the two-month high it reached last week, with US Treasury yields rising.