Goldsmithing in Qatar.. a profession that is becoming more and more glamorous with the passage of time

For goldsmithing in Qatar, there are long-standing traditions inherited by Qatari goldsmiths, Kabra from Kaber, and preserved by Qatari women from generation to generation by using them on occasions and holidays. A number of Qatari families were famous for goldsmithing, and presenting the finest shapes and designs, which were only increased by the passage of time with luster and brilliance, despite the emergence of the latest designs and trends of the finest international brands in this field.

And due to its material value through the ages, the luster of this yellow metal never faded, and it remained true to the saying (gold is an ornament and a treasury).

Mr. Mohammed Al-Sayegh, a researcher in heritage, said in exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that he belongs to “Al-Sayegh”, one of the famous families in Qatar for crafting and trading gold, pointing out that the designs and forms of women’s jewelry were derived from the Qatari environment, such as ( The bracelet/dullaj) which had inscriptions such as cardamom beads, and was named accordingly with (love of cardamom/), in addition to that some of the pieces or prints that are used in gold are of geometric or decorative shapes, or of flowers and plants in the Qatari environment, for example some earrings were It’s called Al-Mashmoum.

He explained that gold jewelry was the basis for the acquisition and wearing of Qatari women in the past, due to the high material and aesthetic value of gold characterized by high decorativeness over the ages, as it represents an important addition to the general form of clothing on occasions or on ordinary days sometimes, and then the sophistication of Qatari and Gulf jewelers in Crafting gold pieces that were distinguished by their acquisition and wear by Qatari and Gulf women on holidays, occasions and weddings.

Heritage researcher Mohammed Al-Sayegh revealed that he is in the process of putting the final touches to his book on goldsmithing in Qatar, in order to document this traditional goldsmithing in the country, while including the old designs of ornaments accompanied by pictures and the changes that occurred in them in order to enrich the national archives and preserve this cultural heritage.

He stressed that the traditional methods of crafting gold are still valid to the present time, reviewing these steps from A to Z, starting from smelting gold (melting it) and converting it into rods and wires, passing through the formation stage and the accompanying coloring of gold pieces with chemicals instead of precious stones. which did not exist in the past in Qatar. Accordingly, goldsmiths used chemical dyes that give the same color to these precious stones, as well as mentioning some of the manual tools and machines that goldsmiths used in their workshops, such as (cups) made of camel bones.

Regarding the exploitation of pearls and its use in gold ornaments, Al-Sayegh explained that the two were combined together, gold and pearls, pointing out at the same time that the goldsmiths in the past also used to dive on pearls or made tassels, stressing that Gulf gold is the purest calibre, because it is not mixed. Except in small proportions with other metals such as copper, pointing out at the same time that mixing gold with copper is in order to give it more hardness and ease of formation.

He stressed that the demand for traditional designs in gold continues, pointing out that some designs and pieces such as the trembling, the tablet of Saad, the love of cardamom, the palm, the shmailat, the beanbags, the multipliers, the suwayrat, the wicker, the waist, the wrapped, the lengths and the rings, the demand for them still exists, especially on wedding occasions (the night of henna) or what precedes it. Such as (sermon) or heritage events (Qarangao – supererogatory prayers…) or national events such as the National Day or religious events such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

He pointed out that some ladies and housewives like to be distinguished by the golden jewelry they wear, as they used to suggest to the jeweler some shapes or changes in what they ask for, as the shapes and designs of gold tell the taste of women, and it is also one of the ways that refer us to the history of goldsmithing, and witness The mastery of the Qatari jeweler, his skill, and his keenness to preserve this precious heritage, which derives its preciousness from the preciousness of gold.

Muhammad Al-Sayegh praised what the competent authorities are doing to support goldsmiths and gold dealers, by gathering them in one place (the gold market), which would make it easier for customers to go to their shops and save them effort and time.