GORD hosts the Sustainable Building Standards meeting

The Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) hosted the tenth meeting of the Gulf Technical Subcommittee for Sustainable Building Specifications (TC06-SC1), which was held for two days at The Chedi Katara Hotel, in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the aim of promoting programs and strategies related to green buildings in the region. Gulf.

The meeting was attended by representatives of national standardization bodies in the Gulf countries, including the State of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen, in addition to representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization (GSO). This meeting is an opportunity to study the Gulf programs for the sustainability of the built environment, exchange experiences in this regard, and discuss the most important issues of environmental sustainability, especially those related to energy consumption and building materials.

At the beginning, Dr. Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Hur, Chairman of the Gulf Technical Subcommittee for Sustainable Buildings and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, welcomed the representatives of the Gulf Standardization Organization and representatives of the national standardization bodies in the participating countries.

He pointed to the crucial role played by this meeting in developing the committee’s current plans and strategies in the coming years, in line with the needs of sustainable buildings in the short and medium term. Dr. Al-Horr stressed the importance of cooperation in facing environmental challenges at the regional level, and praised the progress achieved in this field over the years.

He also reviewed a group of the Gulf organization’s activities over the past two years. Where he referred to the sustainable building code recently issued by the organization, which the Gulf Standardization Organization is working to integrate into the Gulf Building Code.

The meeting’s discussions covered many important issues, including the response of the latest international technical specifications to relevant global variables, and their applicability to the Gulf context. They also discussed the application of sustainability standards to the latest Gulf projects, which include cities and neighborhoods with a significant environmental impact that requires planning to contain it. The committee members exchanged ideas about developing the committee’s scope of work in the short and medium term in response to the surrounding and accelerating changes towards sustainable development and mitigation of the effects of climate change. The meeting also discussed expanding the scope of the committee’s activities and projects to include infrastructure, planning considerations, site design, environmental management and the circular economy.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development shared the organization’s latest programs aimed at developing a sustainable urban environment, including environmental labeling of products and the GSAS system for assessing the operation of existing buildings. He also shed light on the progress achieved in Qatar in the field of sustainable construction, as more than 2,000 projects have been registered in the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), most of which have obtained certificates of sustainability in design and construction.

On the other hand, the members of the technical committee reviewed the most important industry issues related to sustainable buildings in the Gulf countries, exchanging knowledge with the aim of building competencies and resources necessary to accelerate the green transformation in the construction sector.

The Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) leads the sustainability environment in the Middle East and North Africa region, and is headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park. Through its various activities, the organization seeks to support the transition of societies towards sustainability.