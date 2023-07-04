Granting the first flying electric car a license to fly

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the granting of a license certificate to the flying car, which was called “Model A”, and it is considered the first fully electric vehicle that can fly and travel on the roads.

Alf Automotive said, “Its flying car is the first flying vehicle that can be driven on public roads and is able to park like normal cars, and it also has vertical take-off and landing capabilities.”

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration said, “The car is not the first flying car of its kind to obtain a special airworthiness certificate, but this car is different because of its ability to work on the roads and in the air, and it looks like a normal car.”

“It will be able to carry one or two passengers, and will have a road range of up to 200 miles and a flight range of up to 110 miles,” she added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that it had granted the company a Special Airworthiness Certificate, which allows it to fly for limited purposes including research and development.

She indicated that the flying car will be certified as a low-speed vehicle, which means that it will not be able to travel at a speed of more than 25 miles per hour on a paved road, so it will allow us to get closer to providing an environmentally friendly means of transportation.