Growing legal challenges for Pakistan’s Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been granted bail by the country’s Supreme Court in a case related to a lawyer’s murder. However, in a separate contempt case, the nation’s election oversight body has demanded his arrest for failing to appear for questioning. These recent developments add to the mounting legal troubles faced by the ex-premier, who is now the country’s top opposition leader.

Following his removal from power through a no-confidence vote in April of the previous year, Khan has been entangled in more than 150 legal cases, including charges of corruption, “terrorism,” and incitement to violence over deadly protests in May. During these protests, his followers attacked government and military properties across the country.

Last week, the government under Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, announced its intention to press charges against Khan for “exposing an official secret document.” This incident occurred when Khan waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally, claiming it was “proof” of threats against him and alleging a conspiracy behind his ouster.

On Monday, the election oversight body ordered the police to arrest Khan for repeatedly failing to appear before its tribunal to face contempt charges related to his public criticism of election commission officials. Khan referred to these officials as mere “personal servants” to Sharif. In response to the order, Khan’s legal team stated that he would appear before the tribunal on Tuesday, though it remains unclear whether he will submit a formal apology to settle the case or contest the contempt charges.

On the same day, Khan is also scheduled to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency to face charges of exposing secret documents related to the aforementioned letter-waving incident. The document, referred to as “Cipher,” has not been made public but is believed to be a diplomatic correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his appearance before the Supreme Court on Monday, Khan was granted bail in the case concerning the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq in Quetta by unidentified gunmen. Razzaq was set to appear as a petitioner and attorney in another treason case against Khan, and his family has accused the former prime minister of conspiring to kill him, an allegation that Khan denies.

Despite being ousted from power, Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, retains significant grassroots following in Pakistan. After his arrest in May, days of rioting by his supporters only subsided after the Supreme Court ordered his release. The legal battles continue to pose significant challenges for Imran Khan’s political future and the country’s stability.