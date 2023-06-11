GWC celebrates World Food Safety Day

GWC celebrated World Food Safety Day on June 7, 2023 as part of its ongoing endeavors to support this important cause.

GWC always seeks to take strict measures to maintain food safety as its food safety policy focuses on complying with relevant standards, developing competencies through training courses and communication and promoting a culture of food safety to ensure customer satisfaction.

All operations from receiving, storage, picking and even delivery are carried out according to the organization’s (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) plan. With strict controls in place to check each incoming product for temperature, evidence of pest activity, mold growth or physical damage, the company ensures that food is separated by expiration date and that the condition and cleanliness of the pallets used for reloading are up to the international standard.

Director of Quality, Health, Safety, Security and Environment at GWC, Ilangovan Raja, said: “As a logistics and supply chain company, we understand the responsibility we have to ensure food is kept fresh and pest-free at every step. According to the World Health Organization, there are an estimated 600 million cases of foodborne illness annually.

He added that food could be contaminated at any stage, whether in production, transportation or storage. Food safety is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of all parties involved in the supply chain to ensure its safety when consumed. GWC takes food safety very seriously and has been able to occupy a leading position in this field due to its advanced technology and modern facilities.”