GWC Increases Ownership of Foreign Investors to 100%

Gulf Warehousing Company – GWC – announced that it is one of the first companies in Qatar to increase the ownership percentage of foreign investors in the company’s capital to 100%. This remarkable development was achieved after obtaining the approval of the esteemed Council of Ministers in its session held on May 17, 2023.

Hisham Najari, Chief Financial Officer at GWC, said, “We are proud to be one of the first companies in the country to expand the foreign ownership limit to 100%. In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the promotion of development and economic diversification, as this progress represents an enhancement of the primary role played by foreign investors in Qatar’s economy.

The amendment decision was approved by the Extraordinary General Assembly and the amended system was issued and published in the Official Gazette.

In addition, the Company will announce its semi-annual financial results on July 25, 2023, for the period ending June 30, 2023.

Gulf Warehousing Company (GWCS) is one of the leading logistics companies in the Middle East, and in less than 20 years, GWC has become a major provider of logistics services in Qatar and throughout the region. The modern logistics infrastructure spanning more than 4 million square meters has set advanced standards in the industry.