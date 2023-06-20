Hamad International Airport’s “Digital Twin Platform” initiative won the global “Most Innovative Airport Initiative” award

The “Digital Twin Platform” initiative, one of the initiatives launched by Hamad International Airport, won the “Most Innovative Airport Initiative” award at the “Future Travel Experience Global Innovation” forum, which was held in the Irish capital, Dublin.

Hamad International Airport stated, in a statement today, that the award selected and honored the “Digital Twin Platform” initiative, highlighting its transformative impact on airport management.

The statement indicated that the “digital twin platform”, implemented by Hamad International Airport and its partner in this field, SITA, is working to revolutionize how airports are managed, address long-term challenges, improve decision-making processes, and simplify complex data analysis through the seamless integration of education. Automation and artificial intelligence, enabling effective and informed decision-making and ushering in a new era of operational efficiency, considering the “Future Travel Experience Global Innovation” forum awards as the best aviation innovation platform that highlights the latest innovation efforts of airlines and airports and showcases their pioneering initiatives. Hamad International Airport as one of the winners among prestigious competitors who were invited to present their initiatives in Dublin, Ireland.

He pointed out that the “Digital Twin Platform” works to integrate data from ground handling companies and airlines, which facilitates cooperation between the various stakeholders in the field of aviation, indicating that this coronation in cooperation will bring great benefits to all parties concerned, which drives innovation and enhances airport operations. in general.

The statement also mentioned that this platform provides a comprehensive and immediate review of the airport’s operations through a three-dimensional interactive interface. The digital twin technology provides insights and recommendations to improve operations, by taking advantage of advanced analyzes and integrating information from multiple airport systems. Utilizing resources by providing the right data at the right time, minimizing asset downtime and maximizing efficiency.

In this context, Mr. Suhail Qadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport, said in a statement, “We are pleased to receive another award, as we continue to invest in innovative solutions to maintain our operational excellence,” indicating that Hamad International Airport will continue to work actively on Defining the future of the airport industry Being at the forefront of developing digital twin technology, this advanced technology will also transform how information is used and decisions are made, benefiting travelers, airline partners and everyone involved in the airport.

It is noteworthy that Hamad International Airport was chosen as the second best airport in the world during the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, in light of its continued investment in the latest technologies and advanced technological applications to maintain its position as a preferred destination for millions of travelers around the world, and its commitment to becoming the digital air hub. The world’s leading.

Last year, the “Digital Twin Platform” at Hamad International Airport won the “Best Smart Solution of the Year” award during the Qatar Digital Business Awards, which confirms the airport’s commitment to the latest technologies and its ability to define the future of the travel industry.